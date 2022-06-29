SaskTel donates funds and services for Ukrainians settling in Saskatchewan

SaskTel is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan (UCC).

The Saskatchewan-based telecommunication provider said the one-time donation will go towards supporting Ukrainian refugees coming to the province. Residents have been fleeing the country following Russia’s invasion. The war started in February and continues today.

“At SaskTel, we recognize how fortunate we all are to live and work in our wonderful province, and we are pleased to provide this donation to the UCC as they tirelessly work to ensure Ukrainians coming to Saskatchewan have what they need to acclimatize to life away from their home,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s CEO, said.

The company will also offer Ukrainians settling in the province free prepaid wireless services. MobileSyrup will share more details when they’re made available.

This is SaskTel’s latest action to assist Ukrainians fleeing the war. In February, the company announced it would waive fees for customers contacting loved ones in Ukraine. The offer, renewed in March, is set to expire on June 30th.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: Sasktel