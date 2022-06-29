Lenovo reveals some items from its upcoming ‘Black Friday in July’ sale

Lenovo Canada will be hosting a ‘Black Friday in July’ sale starting next week, with a wide range of electronics up to 50 percent off.

It’s worth noting that Lenovo currently has its ‘Sneak Peak’ precursor sale on right now, before dropping the ‘Black Friday in July’ sale on July 4th.

Check out the schedule for the event below:

Sneak Peek Week June 27th – July 4th (currently on)

Up to 50 percent off ThinkPad laptops

Up to 50 percent off desktops

Up to 40 percent off tablets

Black Friday in July Sale: Week 1 (July 4th – 11th)

Up to 27 percent off gaming PCs

Up to 25 percent off Yoga laptops

Up to 50 percent off ThinkPad laptops

Up to 50 percent off ThinkCentre desktops

Black Friday in July Sale: Week 2 (July 11th – 18th)

2-in-1 laptops starting under $725

Up to 30 percent off Gaming laptops

50 percent off Lenovo Yoga mouse with laser pointer

35 percent off the all-new ThinkPad Z13

Monitors starting at $225

Additionally, customers who sign up for Lenovo’s MyLenovo Rewards program already receive three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases, and during the sale event, the return reward has been increased to up to six percent per order.

Check out Lenovo’s currently-active Sneak Peek Week sale here.