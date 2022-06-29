Apple iPad to maintain Home hub support with iPadOS 16, but there’s a trade off

Apple’s iPad can be used as a home hub to control HomeKit accessories, however, recent reports suggested that with iPadOS 16, the tablet would lose this feature.

Now, according to The Verge, that might not be the case.

According to Apple, the iPad will not lose support for what it can currently do, however, it will not receive a significant upgrade that will be available later. “iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will continue to support iPad as a home hub with no loss in functionality,” said Apple spokesperson Catherine Franklin in a statement given to The Verge.

On the other hand, the report suggests that Apple intends to introduce a new architecture to the updated Home app with iPadOS16, and that the iPad would not be supported as a home hub in that specific architecture. So for those who intend to continue using their iPad as a home hub, it would be prudent to not update to the new Home architecture.

“Alongside these releases, the Home app will introduce a new architecture for an even more efficient and reliable experience. Because iPad will not be supported as a home hub with the new architecture, users who rely on iPad for that purpose do not need to update the Home architecture and can continue enjoying all existing features,” said Franklin.

The update to the Home architecture will be available in the Home app’s setting with a future iPadOS update, suggests the report.

Other than the new Home app being more “efficient and reliable,” Apple is introducing a new smart home connectivity standard called ‘Matter,’ and the company suggests that “Matter accessories require an Apple TV or HomePod running as a home hub,” which might be the reason why the iPad cant act as a Home hub with the new architecture.

You shouldn’t be too worried if you already have an Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, or HomePod Mini up and running, though if you wish to continue using the iPad as your Home hub, make sure you do not update to the new Home architecture when its available in a future iPadOS update.

Via: The Verge