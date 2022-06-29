EA’s FIFA 23 reported to release on September 30

FIFA 23 is EA’s last FIFA-licensed soccer title, and all forthcoming titles would be called “EA Sports FC.”

Naturally, fans are excited to play the last edition of the title, and now, according to reliable video game leaker Tom Henderson, we know when the title might be coming out.

EA is set to reveal the new Need for Speed, FIFA 23, and Skate 4 in July, sources have suggested. My report via @XputerE https://t.co/H7EVelUWs7 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 26, 2022

According to the report, FIFA 23 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will come out on September 30th, whereas EA Play subscribers would be able to procure the game a week early, around September 23rd.

From what we know so far, FIFA 23 will incorporate women’s soccer leagues to the title, alongside game modes for both men’s and women’s World Cup.

While EA hasn’t officially revealed when the title would come out, according to Henderson, the company would do so in the month of July, specifically in the second half, so we wouldn’t have to wait too long to get official confirmation.

Other than FIFA, Henderson also mentioned that EA will reveal its new Need for Speed and Skate titles in July. Need for Speed “Unbound” is what the game is reportedly being called, whereas Skate is just being called Skate 4.

It’s worth noting that these are just reported leaks, and we recommend that you take them with a grain of salt until EA officially reveals the inevitable upcoming dates.

Source: @_Tom_Henderson_, Via: Exputer