Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2022

Sorry For Your Loss, Stath Lets Flats season 3, The Dark Heart and more are arriving in July

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 29, 20227:00 AM EDT
CBC has unveiled the list of movies, shows and live events arriving on its CBC Gem streaming service in July 2022.

Below is the full suite of content:

July 1st

  • Canadian Strain
  • CBC News Special: Canada Day 2022 @11am ET
  • Canada Day Evening Celebration @8pm ET (9pm AT, 9:30pm NT)

July 2nd

  • Falls Around Her (Canadian Network Premiere)

July 4th

  • Sorry For Your Loss

July 8th

  • Stath Lets Flats Season 3 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • A Brother’s Love
  • RBG

July 10th

  • The Great British Baking Show Season 12 @7pm ET (7:30pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • Race Against The Tide Season 2 @8:30pm ET (9pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (World Premiere)
  • Skymed @9pm (9:30pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV

July 15th

  • The Dark Heart (Canadian Premiere)
  • Skymaster Down

July 18th

  • Extraordinary Extensions (Canadian Premiere)

July 22nd

  • Crime

July 23rd

  • Akilla’s Escape @9pm ET (10pm At, 10:30pm NT, 3am PT (July 24th)) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Premiere)
  • Dino Ranch Season 2 on CBC Gem and CBC TV

July 29th

  • Bump Season 2 (Canadian Exclusive Premiere)

July 30th

  • The Song of Names @9pm ET (10pm AT, 10:30pm NT, and 11pm PT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Canadian Network Premiere)

Also arriving in August 2022:

  • C’est Comme Ça Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) Season 2
  • Bobby & Harriet Get Married
  • No Return
  • Paraiso
  • Emancipation Day Collection

Image credit: CBC 

