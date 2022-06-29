Atari celebrating 50 years with a huge historical game collection on the way

Atari is celebrating its 50-year anniversary, and to get the party going, the company has partnered with Digital Eclipse to create a new anniversary collection for gamers.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection compiles five decades worth of popular historical games, featuring more than 90 games from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Jaguar, and Lynx consoles. Six new games, inspired by the classic Atari games, will also be included, followed by archival photos, images, documentary footage and interviews.

Atari is expected to release Atari 50 in November 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS. Find more information about the Anniversary Collection here.

Image Credit: Atari

Sources: Atari