Save on smart home gadgets with Amazon’s ‘Early Prime Day Deals’

Amazon Canada is currently holding an “Early Prime Day Deals” sale with a bunch of Amazon devices from its Ring, Fire TV, eero, and Echo sub-brands on sale.

Check out the deals below:

Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Satin Nickel: $99 (save $30)

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) bundle with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $225.98 (save $129)

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with motion-activated 1080p HD video, White (2021 release): $194.99 (save $65)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring: $203.99 (save $136)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Indoor Cam: $263.99 (save $136)

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring – Works with Alexa: $269.99 (save $180)

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa: $629.99 (save $420)

Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $359.99 (save $110)

Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack): $599 (save $400)

Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub and 160MHz client device support (3-pack): $279 (save $150)

Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub and 160MHz client device support: $129 (save $70)

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (1 router, 1 extender): $159 (save $40)

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 extender – expands existing eero network: $95 (save $24)

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (1 eero 6 router + 2 eero 6 extenders): $223 (save $55.80)

Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub: $257 (save $172)

Amazon eero Pro mesh wifi system (3 eero Pros): $325 (save $324)

Amazon eero mesh wifi system – router for whole-home coverage (3-pack): $203 (save $36)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal: $29.99 (save $40)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal: $99.99 (save $70)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal: $45.99 (save $54)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb, Charcoal: $29.99 (save $60)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb, Charcoal: $99.99 (save $89.99)

It’s worth noting that these are limited-time deals, and are only available to Prime customers. On the other hand, while the deals are limited, they are likely to resurface on Prime Day, which is scheduled for July 12th through July 13th.

Check out all the “Early Prime Day Deals” here.

