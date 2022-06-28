Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta rumoured to launch in July

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 public beta is hitting the S22 series, Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 this July, according to SamMobile. The user interface will be based on the Android 13 beta, but you shouldn’t expect it to make its way to Canada.

The beta will go live in the third week of July, likely only in the U.S. and South Korea like in previous years.

According to the Dutch publication, you can expect the full Android 13 update in October, which means it should hit us in Canada in either November or December. It’s worth noting that One UI 4.0 hit Samsung devices in November, and if SamMobile is right this is a full month earlier.

Android 13 itself is expected to hit the market sometime in August, so it makes sense that it’ll take the South Korean company a couple of months to have it ready for its handsets.

Source: SamMobile