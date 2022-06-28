HTC unveils Desire 22 Pro ‘metaverse’ smartphone

HTC’s “metaverse” smartphone has finally been announced. Surprisingly, the company’s device is of the mid-range variety and sports the oh-so-familiar ‘Desire’ brand.

Specs-wise, the Desire 22 Pro features a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2412-pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it comes with Android 12, a Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

You can also expect a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 13-megapixel ultrawide angle and a 5-megapixel shooter for depth. The handset is also powered by a 4,520mAh battery.

While HTC calls this a metaverse phone, the name seems to be mostly for branding purposes.

This is what HTC says about the device:

“Unlock endless possibilities with optimized performance and connectivity to 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, which make virtual navigation fast and easy. Visit metaverse communities in VIVERSE using your browser or pair Desire 22 pro with VIVE Flow to explore them in VR. With screen casting, you can access your mobile apps while immersed and stream media in a private cinema experience. Enjoy a rich view of the metaverse even without a VR headset using VIVERSE, your gateway to cross-platform collaborations, virtual events, entertainment, and more.”

HTC’s Vive Flow virtual reality headset is designed to work with any Android phone, so it’s really unclear what advantages the Desire 22 Pro offers.

Desire 22 pro is the phone to carry you into the future.

How the mighty have fallen. HTC was once a brand for top-of-the-line smartphones that provide great experiences. More recently, the company released several devices with random buzzwords attached to them. For example, the company previously launched the Exodus 1 and Exodus 1S blockchain smartphones.

