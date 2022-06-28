Elon Musk reaches over 100 million followers on Twitter

Elon Musk reached the 100 million follower milestone on Twitter and his account has the sixth-highest follower count on the platform, behind Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively.

Musk passed 100 million followers between June 26th and June 27th where he saw a gain of almost 150,000 followers within that period, according to SocialBlade. With Musk recently in the midst of buying Twitter, he could one the most “post savvy” social media owners compared to others.

His average daily amount of posts on Twitter is 14, and most them consist of memes, some of which take shots at other famous people.

The only main concern with Musk’s follower count is spam bots, which, according to Musk, take up 20 percent of users on Twitter. He says this is part of the reason why hasn’t yet moved forward with a deal to buy the social media platform.

For now, Musk proceeds to post the usual on his Twitter account, with his most recent one showing a 7-Eleven gas sign, followed by gas prices shown below at $7.11 USD ($9.16 CAD) at the time of this article.

Source: SocialBlade Via: The Verge