Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at GameStop

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Jun 27, 202210:01 AM EDT
PS5

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the disc version of Sony’s PlayStation 5, now is your chance.

GameStop has a bundle that offers the console alongside Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in stock online. In total, the bundle costs $799.

As expected, “stock is limited” and there is a limit of one console purchase per household.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a Ps5, you’ll need to move fast. In the past (especially though EB Games), the console has sold out in a matter of minutes.

I’m currently only able to access the now very familiar ‘you are in line’ screen. This story will be updated when the PS5 is no longer available.

