HP’s Canada Day Sale with products up to 60 percent off is on now

HP is currently offering a “Canada Day Sale” on its website with up to 60 percent discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, printers and PC accessories.

Check out some deals from the sale below:

Laptops

HP 15-gw0008ca HD laptop: $389.99 (regularly $429.99)

HP 14-fq0038ca FHD Laptop: $549.99 (regularly $679.99)

HP Chromebook x360 14c-cc0010ca: $829.99

HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC – Wolf Pro Security Edition: $999 (regularly $1,209)

HP Pavilion x360 15-er0010ca FHD convertible laptop: $949.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

Desktops

HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop 22-aa0039 + 3 Year Extended Warranty: $749.99 (regularly $929.99)

HP ProDesk 400 G7 Small Form Factor PC: $1,069 (regularly $1,194)

OMEN By HP GT12-1319 Gaming Desktop – 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics: $2,149.99

HP Z2 Tower G5 Workstation: $1,199 (regularly $1,509)

HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-2019 Desktop – 4GB Radeon RX5500 Graphics: $939.99 (regularly $1,239.99)

Monitors

HP M22f 75Hz FHD IPS Monitor: $159.99 (regularly $169.99)

HP EliteDisplay E22 G4 (21.5-inch ) Full HD Monitor with HP Eye Ease: $279 (regularly $309)

HP Z27xs G3 4K USB-C DreamColor Display: $699 (regularly $934)

HP E24m G4 FHD USB-C Power Delivery Conferencing Monitor: $459 (regularly $549)

HP M27 FHD IPS Monitor with built-in Webcam and Speakers: $329.99 (regularly $399.99)

Printers

HP DeskJet 2755e All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 months Ink with HP+: $104.99

HP ENVY Inspire 7255e All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 months Ink with HP+: $214.99 (regularly $274.99)

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M428dw: $548.99

Accessories

HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse: $21 (regularly $53)

HP USB-C to HDMI 2.0: $44 (regularly $53)

OMEN Vector Mouse: $24.99 (regularly $69.99)

OMEN Blast Headset: $49.99 (regularly $129.99)

HyperX QuadCast S – USB Microphone (Black-Grey) – RGB Lighting: $119.99 (regularly $189.99)

Additionally, you can use code HPCAN10 to save an extra 10 percent on orders worth $999 or more, or use code HPCAN5 to save 5 percent on orders worth $499 or more.

Find all offers from the promotion here.

Image credit: HP

Source: HP