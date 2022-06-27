This house with a Star Wars-themed home theatre is on sale for $19.3 million

Watching a movie at the theatre is cool, but enjoying it at a theatre inside your house is cooler, and if the home theatre is a Star Wars-themed one that looks like a spaceship’s cockpit, it’s downright sick.

U.S.-based Sotheby’s International Realty currently has a 10,742 sq ft. home in Florida listed for sale that was built in 2019. The house is situated in the Carolwood neighbourhood at Golden Oak, inside the Walt Disney World resort’s property, which might explain why the images of the house show a bunch of Disney memorabilia scattered around like easter eggs.

The main attraction, however, is the movie room, or maybe I should say movie ‘hall,’ considering its grandiose scale. From the looks of it, the room appears to seat eight, and has intricate-looking wall panels that double as windows of a spaceship, giving a view of distant stars and the great unknown.

Disney memorabilia is undoubtedly placed all across the room, with a mini-kitchen and a bar gracing the rear of the home theatre.

Whoever owns the house in the future would get special extended hour access to the Disney parks, alongside private shuttles, though a $25,000 (roughly $32,000 CAD) annual homeowners association fee and the $15 million (roughly $19.3 million) house cost stand as prerequisite hurdles.

Check out the house listing and the accompanying photos here.

Image credits: Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty Via: Gizmodo