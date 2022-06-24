YouTube Music can now recommend songs when you connect to earbuds

YouTube Music has been constantly updating its features, with the most recent one being the new shuffle and offline mixtape control features added to the media recommendations on Android 12.

In a report from 9to5Google, YouTube Music will allow users to shuffle through music in the suggestions panel to their liking as well as select their downloaded offline playlist without it being a recommendation.

YouTube Music added recommendations and suggestions back in 2020. However, YouTube Music now leverages Android 12’s media recommendations feature to make suggestions more accessible through parts of the Android OS, such as the lock screen and notification shade.

The media recommendations feature can pop up when users connect earbuds or other audio devices over Bluetooth.

They will show up in the same location as the recommendations screen on your phone as long as your YouTube Music app is updated on Android 12.

9to5 notes that some Spotify users have seen recommendations appear.

Sources: 9to5Google Via: Android Police