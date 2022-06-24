New on Crave: July 2022

Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in July (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.
Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
July 1st
- John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum — Starz
- Scarborough
- Stillwater
- No Time To Die
- Samsam — Starz
- We Hunt Together S2
- The Chi S5 E2
- Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! (Episodes 1-10)
- Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
- Pets & Pickers (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 8)
July 2nd
- Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2 E7) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Queen’s Jubilee: Reporter’s Notebook *Canadian Title, Special Premiere*
July 3rd
- Westworld (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Man Who Fell To Earth Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale*
- Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 3)
- Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 4) — Starz
- P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 5) — Starz
July 4th
- Irma Vep (Episode 5) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Mind Over Murder (Episode 3) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies
July 5th
- The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 190-194)
July 7th
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1, Episode 10) *Season Finale*
- Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 3) @3pm ET
July 8th
- Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2, Episode 8) *Season Finale* Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- How To Train Your Dragon 2 — Starz
- The Worst Person In The World
- The Addams Family 2
- West Side Story (2021)
- The Chi (Season 5, Episode 3)
- Supreme Team (Episodes 1-3)
- Vegheadz (Season 1)
- The Good Doctor (Season 5)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 9)
- Because I Said So — Starz
July 10th
- Westworld (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 1) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 4)
- Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 5) — Starz
- P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 6) — Starz
July 11th
- Irma Vep (Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Mind Over Murder (Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Julia *Documentary Premiere*
July 12th
- The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 195-199)
July 14th
- FBoy (Season 2, Episodes 1-3) *Season Premiere* — HBO + Movies
- Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 4) @3pm ET
- Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 1) *Canadian Title, Season Premiere* @9pm ET
July 15th
- The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 1) *Season Premiere* @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Blue Bayou
- The King’s Man
- The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)
- Republic of Doyle S1-6 *Canadian Title*
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 10)
- Heat — Starz
- The Girl Next Door — Starz
- L.A. Confidential — Starz
July 17
- Westworld (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 2) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 5)
- Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 6) — Starz
July 18th
- Irma Vep (Episode 7) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Mind Over Murder (Episode 5) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
July 19th
- The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 200-204)
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 1) @9pm ET
July 20th
Love Island (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET
July 21st
- FBoy Island (Season 2, Episodes 4-6) — HBO + Movies
- Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) — HBO + Movies
- The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)
- Drag Race France (Season 1, Episode 5) @3pm ET
- Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 2) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET
July 22nd
- The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 2) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Spy Kids — Starz
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams — Starz
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over — Starz
- Spy Kids 4: All The Time In The World — Starz
- Ratchet & Clank
- Respect
- Last Night in Soho
- Almost Paradise (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 11)
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET
- Hot Fuzz — Starz
- Mamma Mia! — Starz
- Power Rangers — Starz
July 23rd
- Sadie Sparks (Season 1, Episodes 33-45)
July 24th
- Westworld (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 3) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9, Episode 17) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 6)
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET
- P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 7) — Starz
July 25th
- Irma Vep (Episode 8 *Finale*) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Mind Over Murder (Episode 6 *Finale*) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
July 26th
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET
July 27th
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 7) @9pm ET
July 28th
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Episodes 1-3 *Series Premiere*) — HBO + Movies
- FBoy Island (Seasons 2, Episode 7-8 *Season Finale*) — HBO + Movies
- Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episode 3) — HBO + Movies
- Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 6) @3pm ET
- Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 3) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 8) @9pm ET
July 29th
- The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 3) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 20, Episode 21) Live @ 0pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Flag Day
- Antlers
- The Chi (Season 5, Episode 6)
- City on a Hill (Season 3, Episode 1) *Season Premiere*
- NYC Point Gods *Documentary Premiere*
- Dave Merheje: I Love You Habibi *Canadian Title*
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 12 *Season Finale*)
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 9) @9pm ET
- Once Upon A Time In America — Starz
- Runaway Jury — Starz
July 30th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under (Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*)
- The Pirates Next Door (Season 2, Episodes 33-53)
July 31st
- Westworld (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 7)
- Vice (Season 3, Episode 9 *Midseason Premiere*) @8pm ET
- Love Island (Season 4, Episode 10)
- Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 7) — Starz
- P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 8)
Last Chance
- Abduction (2011) — July 3rd
- American Pie Presents: Girls Ruel — July 4th
- Tales From The Hood 3 — July 4th
- Good Hair — July 5th
- Cashmere: Couture For The Cure — July 9th
- Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite — July 12th
- Tremors: Shrieker Island — July 18th
- Love Island S3 — July 19th
- Love Island: Uncensored (Season 1) — July 19th
- Standing Up, Falling Down — July 21st
- Irresistable — July 22nd
- You Should Have Left — July 28th
- A Beautiful Mind — July 31st
- Lucky Grandma — July 31st
- Made in Italy — July 31st
- Miss Juneteenth — July 31st
- New Homeland — July 31st
- Scent of a Woman — July 31st
- The Family Man — July 31st
- The Personal History of David Copperfield — July 31st
- The Queen — July 31st
- Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison — July 31st
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st
- Drugstore Cowboy — July 31st
- Frida — July 31st
- Great Great Great — July 31st
- Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love — July 31st
- More Than A Game — July 31st
- Penelope — July 31st
- Planet of the Apes — July 31st
- Planet of the Apes (1968) — July 31st
- Point Break (1991) — July 31st
- Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire — July 31st
- Remember Me — July 31st
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st
- Role Models — July 31st
- Secretary — July 31st
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown — July 31st
- The Tracey Fragments — July 31st
- The U.S. Vs. John Lennon — July 31st
- Two Weeks Notice — July 31st
- Wonderland — July 31st
- Tenet — July 31st
- Monkey Beach – July 31st
You can see what came to and what left Crave last month here.
Image credit: MGM