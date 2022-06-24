New on Crave: July 2022

Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in July (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

July 1st

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum — Starz

Scarborough

Stillwater

No Time To Die

Samsam — Starz

We Hunt Together S2

The Chi S5 E2

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! (Episodes 1-10)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Pets & Pickers (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 8)

July 2nd

Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2 E7) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Queen’s Jubilee: Reporter’s Notebook *Canadian Title, Special Premiere*

July 3rd

Westworld (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Man Who Fell To Earth Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale*

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 3)

Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 4) — Starz

P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 5) — Starz

July 4th

Irma Vep (Episode 5) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Mind Over Murder (Episode 3) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 5th

The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 190-194)

July 7th

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1, Episode 10) *Season Finale*

Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 3) @3pm ET

July 8th

Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2, Episode 8) *Season Finale* Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

How To Train Your Dragon 2 — Starz

The Worst Person In The World

The Addams Family 2

West Side Story (2021)

The Chi (Season 5, Episode 3)

Supreme Team (Episodes 1-3)

Vegheadz (Season 1)

The Good Doctor (Season 5)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 9)

Because I Said So — Starz

July 10th

Westworld (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 1) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 4)

Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 5) — Starz

P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 6) — Starz

July 11th

Irma Vep (Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Mind Over Murder (Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Julia *Documentary Premiere*

July 12th

The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 195-199)

July 14th

FBoy (Season 2, Episodes 1-3) *Season Premiere* — HBO + Movies

Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 4) @3pm ET

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 1) *Canadian Title, Season Premiere* @9pm ET

July 15th

The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 1) *Season Premiere* @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

Blue Bayou

The King’s Man

The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)

Republic of Doyle S1-6 *Canadian Title*

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 10)

Heat — Starz

The Girl Next Door — Starz

L.A. Confidential — Starz

July 17

Westworld (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 2) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 5)

Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 6) — Starz

July 18th

Irma Vep (Episode 7) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Mind Over Murder (Episode 5) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 19th

The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 200-204)

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 1) @9pm ET

July 20th

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET

July 21st

FBoy Island (Season 2, Episodes 4-6) — HBO + Movies

Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) — HBO + Movies

The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)

Drag Race France (Season 1, Episode 5) @3pm ET

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 2) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET

July 22nd

The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 2) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

Spy Kids — Starz

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams — Starz

Spy Kids 3: Game Over — Starz

Spy Kids 4: All The Time In The World — Starz

Ratchet & Clank

Respect

Last Night in Soho

Almost Paradise (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 11)

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET

Hot Fuzz — Starz

Mamma Mia! — Starz

Power Rangers — Starz

July 23rd

Sadie Sparks (Season 1, Episodes 33-45)

July 24th

Westworld (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 3) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9, Episode 17) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 6)

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET

P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 7) — Starz

July 25th

Irma Vep (Episode 8 *Finale*) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Mind Over Murder (Episode 6 *Finale*) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 26th

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET

July 27th

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 7) @9pm ET

July 28th

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Episodes 1-3 *Series Premiere*) — HBO + Movies

FBoy Island (Seasons 2, Episode 7-8 *Season Finale*) — HBO + Movies

Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episode 3) — HBO + Movies

Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 6) @3pm ET

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 3) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 8) @9pm ET

July 29th

The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 3) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 20, Episode 21) Live @ 0pm ET — HBO + Movies

Flag Day

Antlers

The Chi (Season 5, Episode 6)

City on a Hill (Season 3, Episode 1) *Season Premiere*

NYC Point Gods *Documentary Premiere*

Dave Merheje: I Love You Habibi *Canadian Title*

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 12 *Season Finale*)

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 9) @9pm ET

Once Upon A Time In America — Starz

Runaway Jury — Starz

July 30th

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under (Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*)

The Pirates Next Door (Season 2, Episodes 33-53)

July 31st

Westworld (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 7)

Vice (Season 3, Episode 9 *Midseason Premiere*) @8pm ET

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 10)

Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 7) — Starz

P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 8)

Last Chance

Abduction (2011) — July 3rd

American Pie Presents: Girls Ruel — July 4th

Tales From The Hood 3 — July 4th

Good Hair — July 5th

Cashmere: Couture For The Cure — July 9th

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite — July 12th

Tremors: Shrieker Island — July 18th

Love Island S3 — July 19th

Love Island: Uncensored (Season 1) — July 19th

Standing Up, Falling Down — July 21st

Irresistable — July 22nd

You Should Have Left — July 28th

A Beautiful Mind — July 31st

Lucky Grandma — July 31st

Made in Italy — July 31st

Miss Juneteenth — July 31st

New Homeland — July 31st

Scent of a Woman — July 31st

The Family Man — July 31st

The Personal History of David Copperfield — July 31st

The Queen — July 31st

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison — July 31st

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st

Drugstore Cowboy — July 31st

Frida — July 31st

Great Great Great — July 31st

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love — July 31st

More Than A Game — July 31st

Penelope — July 31st

Planet of the Apes — July 31st

Planet of the Apes (1968) — July 31st

Point Break (1991) — July 31st

Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire — July 31st

Remember Me — July 31st

Rise of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st

Role Models — July 31st

Secretary — July 31st

Standing in the Shadows of Motown — July 31st

The Tracey Fragments — July 31st

The U.S. Vs. John Lennon — July 31st

Two Weeks Notice — July 31st

Wonderland — July 31st

Tenet — July 31st

Monkey Beach – July 31st

Image credit: MGM