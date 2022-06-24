Best Buy’s Top Deals discounts several PC gaming peripherals

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week discount a bunch of PC gaming peripherals, including mice and keyboards from staple brands like SteelSeries, Razer and Logitech.

Check out the deals below:

Logitech G502 HERO SE 25600 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $55.99 (save $3)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $10)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 2022 Edition 18000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Snow: $109.99 (save $20)

Razer Huntsman Elite Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $109.99 (save $9)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $74.99 (save $21)

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $30)

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Backlit Mechanical Red-Linear Gaming Keyboard: $89.99 (save $34)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 (save $90)

Logitech G413 TKL SE Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $69.99 (save $10)

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $84.99 (save $25)

Corsair Scimitar PRO RGB 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $69.99 (save $10)

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard with MX Master 3S Wireless Darkfield Mouse – Black: $237.99 (save $42)

Razer Viper 16000 DPI Gaming Mouse – Mercury: $49.99 (save $20)

Best Buy's Top Deals for the weekend on Tuesday, June 28th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy