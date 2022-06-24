Amazon Canada offering Gift Card promos and ‘25% off select gift cards’ during Prime Day

Ahead of Prime Day in Canada, which is happening on July 12th and 13th, Amazon is teasing savings up to ‘up to 25% off select gift cards from brands like Amazon, AirBnB, Grubhub, and more.’

The online retailer is preparing itself for massive discounts on all sorts of tech, from Apple, Samsung, SanDisk, Anker, Beats, iRobot, Sony, Bose and more.

In this specific gift card promo, Amazon notes that Prime members will ‘get $12.50 in promotional credit with a $50 or more Amazon Gift Card purchase or Amazon Reload.’ To secure this deal you must enter the promo code ‘GCPRIME2022‘ at checkout.

It should also be noted in the terms and conditions that “This limited time offer and associated promotional code expire at 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) July 13, 2022 or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first. Any promotional credit remaining unredeemed after August 28, 2022 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) will be forfeited.”

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in Canada.

