Steam Summer Sale discounts a variety of titles until July 7

PC gamers rejoice, Steam’s Summer Sale is back with hundreds of titles under every genre on sale.
Check out some of the notable titles on sale below:
It's that time of year again: welcome to the Steam ☀ Summer Sale ☀! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from… someone named Clorthax?https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/lmkDZfDqnL
— Steam (@Steam) June 23, 2022
Forza Horizon 5: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Sims 4: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
Resident Evil Village: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Jurassic World Evolution 2: $34.49 (regularly $68.99)
Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)
Mafia: Definitive Edition: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: $66.38 (regularly $93.49)
God of War: $47.99 (regularly $59.99)
Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
It Takes Two: $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
DOOM Eternal: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
Yakuza 0: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
Battlefield 2042: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Metro Exodus: $12.21 (regularly $37)
FAR CRY BUNDLE: $61.84 (regularly $270.92)
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
Mortal Kombat 11: $13.99 (regularly $69.99)
Steam’s Summer Sale started today, Thursday, June 23rd and ends on Thursday, July 7th. Check out the event page and all titles on sale here.
Image credit: Steam
Source: Steam