Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 2 are coming to Canada just in time for back to school

At Huawei’s Istanbul, Turkey product event, the company announced its global product launches for the Huawei Mate Xs 2, MateBook D 16, and FreeBuds Pro 2. Unfortunately, the Mate Xs 2 isn’t coming to Canada, but the FreeBuds Pro 2 and Matebook D 16 or 16s will (it’s currently unclear which laptop model is launching here).

It’s worth noting that the already-launched Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is also releasing here very soon. The smartwatch wasn’t mentioned at the event since it already released globally.

We’ll have more on the GT 3 Pro in the coming weeks with Canadian pricing.

The FreeBuds Pro 2

The FreeBuds Pro 2 offer a Dual Sound System with digital analogue frequency crossover technology that allows the earbuds to distinguish between high and low frequencies, coupled with LDAC High resolution.

Huawei says the true wireless earbuds offer “the purest sound quality in the industry.” Additionally, the buds offer triple microphone active noise cancellation that is able to provide 15 percent more noise reduction compared to the previous FreeBuds Pro. Further, with a quad magnetic driver for medium and lower frequencies, the earbuds deliver punchy bass. This results in a wide range from 14Hz to 48Hz to provide accurate sound details.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 also come with three dynamic audio listening optimization algorithms that can detect changes in volume, differences in ear canal structure and changes in real-time. The earbuds support Huawei’s ‘All-Scenario AI Life’ approach thanks to its easy connectivity with any operating system.

Huawei worked together with Devialet for improved sound quality. The earbuds also feature a “windproof design” that can reduce wind sounds for users. Further, with intelligent wind noise algorithms, the company says it can continue to deliver high call quality in strong winds. And for those who sweat when working out, the headphones have IP54 water resistance.

The earbuds support 6.5 hours of battery with ANC off, but Huawei didn’t mention the lifetime with ANC turned on. Additionally, they offer 30 hours of battery life with the case.

These headphones will launch in ‘Silver Frost,’ ‘Ceramic White’ and the striking ‘Silver Blue.’

Huawei says the earbuds will launch in Canada for back-to-school. Canadian pricing has yet to be announced, but it sports a €199 price tag (roughly $271 CAD).

The Matebook D 16 and 16s

The Matebook D 16 and 16s are the company’s latest 16-inch FullView display laptops that are powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processor with thermal design power (TDP) of up to 40W, dual-channel RAM and high-speed SSD.

The MateBook D 16 and 16s feature a light metallic body of weight similar to other 15.6-inch laptops

Further, the laptops have multi-device file management and AI search for easy file transmission between PC, smartphones tablets and more.

Huawei hasn’t a Canadian release date or pricing. European pricing is €899 for the D 16 (roughly $1,227 CAD), and the 16s costs €1,699 (roughly $2319.08 CAD)

The Mate Xs 2, Nova Y70, and more

The Mate Xs 2 sports an ultra-light, flat ‘Falcon Wing Design.’ Additionally, when unfolded the device features a 7.8-inch display with 424ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8:7.1 aspect ratio and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. When the handset is folded, it offers a 6.5-inch screen. This foldable only weighs 255g, which is about 20g lighter than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3.

It also uses 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, EMUI 12 with Harmony OS, a Snapdragon 888 processor and more. Further, it sports a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge which can reportedly charge 90 percent of its battery in 30 minutes.

Even though the phone isn’t coming to Canada, you might be curious about pricing. The XS 2 costs €1,999 (roughly $2,725 CAD).

Huawei also showed off its Nova Y70 and Y90 with 5,000mAh and 6,000mAh batteries respectively. They also both feature 6.75-inch displays with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Y70 features a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Y90 sports a 50-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro.

The company also revealed the MatePad Paper, which is an E Ink device that weighs 360g. It can change its refresh rate based on what people are doing with it. Huawei says the device is good for working and writing as the second generation M-Pencil sports 26ms low latency with 4,096 levels of pressure. The device also works with split-screen and can convert handwritten notes to text. Other features include voice recording, a 10.3-inch display and a lot more.

The Nova Y70, Y90 and MatePad Paper aren’t coming to Canada. The MatePad Paper costs €499, the Nova Y70 and the Y90, €199 ($271.36 CAD) and €269 ($366.81 CA), respectively.

Keep following MobileSyrup for more information on Huawei’s upcoming products.