Burning communications tower closes Yonge St, parts of Highway 401 [Update]

The Ontario Provincial Police has shut down Highway 401’s westbound collector lanes over a burning communications tower sitting at the highway’s intersection with Yonge Street.

Yonge Street is also closed in both directions, along with Highways 401’s westbound on-ramp.

FIRE:

Yonge St + Highway of Heroes (401)

* 8:57 am *

– Communications tower on fire

– Near on/off ramps to 401

– Pole is leaning

– Fears that it man fall on Yonge St

– Yonge St has been closed as a precaution

– OPP has now closed 401#GO1190503

^dh pic.twitter.com/F2YIxgrnyT — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 23, 2022

According to a tweet from the Toronto Police, the roads have been closed as a precaution over fears the burning tower could fall onto Yonge Street.

The fire was reported just before 9am, but it’s not clear how it started.

Updated 23/06/2022 1:09pm: Toronto Police say a crane has been brought in to stabilize the tower and an engineer is inspecting the damage. The development comes nearly four hours after Toronto Police first shared news of the fire.

Source: CP24