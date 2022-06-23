Nintendo eShop discounts Mario, Zelda, Star Wars and more by up to 50 percent

Nintendo has kicked off a ‘Big ‘Ol Super Sale’ on the eShop, offering up to 50 percent off a variety of Switch games.

Altogether, there are deals on such notable franchises as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Wars, Shin Megami Tensei and No More Heroes.

🚨 Save up to 50% on a big ol' super selection of games & DLC for the Nintendo Switch system! Sale ends 7/6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 👉 https://t.co/Uqa17NwZDc pic.twitter.com/bu7X4yiTDb — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) June 23, 2022

See below for some highlights:

Check out the full list of Big ‘Ol Super Sale deals here. The promotion runs from June 23rd to July 6th.

Image credit: Nintendo