The Bob’s Burgers Movie to hit Disney+ Canada on July 12

Disney has confirmed that The Bob’s Burgers Movie will make its streaming premiere on Disney+ Canada on July 12th.

Notably, this is just six weeks after the animated comedy film hit theatres, and day-and-date with its premiere on Hulu in the U.S. The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be available under the ‘Star’ banner on Disney+ Canada.

As the title suggests, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is a feature-length film based on Fox’s popular Bob’s Burgers TV series. It follows Bob and his family as they struggle to pay a loan after a sinkhole opens in front of their restaurant.

Series creator Loren Bouchard directed the film alongside Bob’s Burgers writer Bernard Derriman, while the original voice cast returns, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney