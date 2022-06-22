Samsung’s upcoming S23 and S23+ to reportedly feature upgraded selfie cameras

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S20, S21 and S22 all featured underwhelming 10-megapixel selfie cameras. If the word on the street is to be believed, Samsung will give the upcoming Galaxy S23’s selfie camera a much-needed upgrade.

According to Dutch publication GalaxyClub, via AndroidAuthority, Samsung’s inevitable 2023-expected S23 and S23 Plus could feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Back in 2019 with the release of the Galaxy S9, Samsung upgraded the line’s selfie camera from 8- to 10-megapixel. The same front camera setup has been used in all successive generations, except the ‘Ultra’ models.

An upgraded selfie camera on the S23 and S23 plus would allow for better low-light photos and improved electronic stabilization for videos. Unfortunately, that is all the information we have for the upcoming device’s selfie camera, and since the next-gen Galaxy S devices don’t come out until Q1 2023, we’d recommend that you take these leaks with a grain of salt.

On the other end of the device, the Galaxy S23 will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor. This new sensor is called the ‘ISOCELL HP3’ and it reportedly can record 8K and 4K videos and offers advanced HDR and Double Super Phase Detection autofocus. Read more about it below:

Source: GalaxyClub, Via: AndroidAuthority