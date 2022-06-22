PlayStation Store running multiple sales, offering up to 60 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of deals right now as part of multiple ongoing sales.
Altogether, the ‘Mid-Year Deals‘ promotion offers up to 60 percent off, while the DLC-focused ‘Level Up‘ sale features savings of up to 50 percent. There are also miscellaneous ‘Hot Deals’ up for grabs.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Alan Wake Remastered (PS4/PS5) — $26.79 (regularly $39.99) [save extra seven percent with PS Plus]
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition (PS4/PS5) — $90.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99) [also included with EA Play]
- Riders Republic (PS4/PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — Game of the Year Edition (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition (PS4/PS5) — $95.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5)
All of the deals end on July 6th.
Image credit: 2K