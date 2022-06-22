New on Netflix Canada: July 2022

In July 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil, Bad Exorcist Seasons 1-2, D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! and more.
Check what’s arriving on Netflix Canada in July 2022 below:
Coming soon
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — Netflix documentary
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — Netflix series
July 1st
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix series
- Antiviral
- Cold Mountain
- Final Score
- Fubar: Balls to the Wall
- Fubar: The Movie
- Gone Baby Gone
- Heat
- Hector and the Search for Happiness
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Loving
- Men with Brooms
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Tarzan
- The High Note
- The Iceman
- The King of Staten Island
- Total Recall
- Tulip Fever
July 6th
- Control Z: Season 3 — Netflix series
- Girl in the Picture — Netflix documentary
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix film
- King of Stonks — Netflix series
- Uncle from Another World — Netflix anime
July 7th
- Karma’s World: Season 3 — Netflix family
July 8th
- Boo, Bitch — Netflix series
- Capitani: Season 2 — Netflix series
- Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix film
- How To Build a Sex Room — Netflix series
- Incantation — Netflix film
- Jewel — Netflix film
- The Longest Night — Netflix series
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix film
- The Sea Beast — Netflix film
July 11th
- For Jojo — Netflix film
- Valley of the Dead — Netflix film
July 12th
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix comedy
- How to Change Your Mind — Netflix documentary
- My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix documentary
July 13th
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix documentary
- Hurts Like Hel — Netflix series
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — Netflix documentary
- Sintonia: Season 3 — Netflix series
- Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix film
July 14th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix family
- Resident Evil — Netflix series
July 15th
- Alba — Netflix series
- Country Queen — Netflix series
- Farzar — Netflix series
- Love Goals (Jaadugar) — Netflix film
- Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix series
- Persuasion — Netflix film
- Remarriage & Desires — Netflix series
July 18th
- Live is Life — Netflix film
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix family
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix family
- Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix film
July 19th
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — Netflix comedy
July 20th
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix series
- Virgin River: Season 4 — Netflix series
July 21st
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — Netflix family
July 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 3 — Netflix series
- The Gray Man — Netflix film
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
- The Rental
July 23rd
- Irresistible
July 25th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — Netflix family
July 26th
- DI4RIES — Netflix series
- Street Food: USA — Netflix documentary
July 27th
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — Netflix series
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — Netflix series
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix documentary
- Pipa — Netflix film
- Rebelde: Season 2 — Netflix series
July 28th
- A Cut Above — Netflix film
- Another Self — Netflix series
- Keep Breathing — Netflix series
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix family
July 29th
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix anime
- The Desperate Hour
- The Entitled — Netflix film
- Fanático — Netflix series
- Purple Hearts — Netflix film
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix family
- Uncoupled — Netflix series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July:
- The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
- A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6