New on Netflix Canada: July 2022

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jun 22, 202212:42 PM EDT
In July 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil, Bad Exorcist Seasons 1-2, D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! and more.

Check what’s arriving on Netflix Canada in July 2022 below:

Coming soon

  • Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — Netflix documentary
  • Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — Netflix series

July 1st

  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix series
  • Antiviral
  • Cold Mountain
  • Final Score
  • Fubar: Balls to the Wall
  • Fubar: The Movie
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Heat
  • Hector and the Search for Happiness
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • Loving
  • Men with Brooms
  • Ouija: Origin of Evil
  • Tarzan
  • The High Note
  • The Iceman
  • The King of Staten Island
  • Total Recall
  • Tulip Fever

July 6th

  • Control Z: Season 3 — Netflix series
  • Girl in the Picture — Netflix documentary
  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix film
  • King of Stonks — Netflix series
  • Uncle from Another World — Netflix anime

July 7th

  • Karma’s World: Season 3 — Netflix family

July 8th

  • Boo, Bitch — Netflix series
  • Capitani: Season 2 — Netflix series
  • Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix film
  • How To Build a Sex Room — Netflix series
  • Incantation — Netflix film
  • Jewel — Netflix film
  • The Longest Night — Netflix series
  • Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix film
  • The Sea Beast — Netflix film

July 11th

  • For Jojo — Netflix film
  • Valley of the Dead — Netflix film

July 12th

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix comedy
  • How to Change Your Mind — Netflix documentary
  • My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix documentary

July 13th

  • D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix documentary
  • Hurts Like Hel — Netflix series
  • Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — Netflix documentary
  • Sintonia: Season 3 — Netflix series
  • Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix film

July 14th

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix family
  • Resident Evil — Netflix series

July 15th

  • Alba — Netflix series
  • Country Queen — Netflix series
  • Farzar — Netflix series
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar) — Netflix film
  • Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix series
  • Persuasion — Netflix film
  • Remarriage & Desires — Netflix series

July 18th

  • Live is Life — Netflix film
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix family
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix family
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix film

July 19th

  • David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — Netflix comedy

July 20th

  • Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix series
  • Virgin River: Season 4 — Netflix series

July 21st

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 22nd

  • Blown Away: Season 3 — Netflix series
  • The Gray Man — Netflix film
  • ONE PIECE: New Episodes
  • The Rental

July 23rd

  • Irresistible

July 25th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 26th

  • DI4RIES — Netflix series
  • Street Food: USA — Netflix documentary

July 27th

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — Netflix series
  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — Netflix series
  • The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix documentary
  • Pipa — Netflix film
  • Rebelde: Season 2 — Netflix series
July 28th

  • A Cut Above — Netflix film
  • Another Self — Netflix series
  • Keep Breathing — Netflix series
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix family

July 29th

  • Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix anime
  • The Desperate Hour
  • The Entitled — Netflix film
  • Fanático — Netflix series
  • Purple Hearts — Netflix film
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix family
  • Uncoupled — Netflix series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July:

  • The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
  • A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2
  • Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

