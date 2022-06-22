DoorDash and Loblaw announce new delivery partnership to take on Instacart

Loblaw Companies Limited, the largest grocery retailer in Canada, and food delivery service DoorDash Canada, have announced a multifaceted partnership that aims to compete directly with Instacart.

Some of the new delivery options set to launch in August 2022 include on-demand grocery/drugstore delivery and PC Express Rapid Delivery powered by DoorDash.

On-demand grocery and drugstore delivery will allow Canadians to order up to 50,000 grocery and convenience items on both the DoorDash Marketplace app and PC Express website. As for PC Express Rapid Delivery with Loblaw, Canadians will be able to order fresh groceries and more within 30-minutes-or-less.

The collaboration includes Doordash delivery from Loblaw stores such as Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix.

Instacart currently offers Loblaw stores on its marketplace and will continue to do so without a 30-minute delivery option.

The new partnership will launch in major cities across Canada including Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Kitchener.

The DoorDash Marketplace app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Sources: Loblaw Companies Limited Via: Financial Post