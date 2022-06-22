Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [June 23 – 29]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Get 10GB of unlimited data for $55/mo in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to 60% on latest phones and save an extra $50 when you buy online.
- Get an extra $300 trade-in credit when you sell a phone for select Samsung devices. (QC only)
- Get an unlimited 50 GB plan for just $95/mo. on Canada’s best 5G network in Main regions and for $85/mo in MB & SK
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $300 per line.
- Get three lines with 135GB of shareable data for an average of $58.33/mo. in QC, and 150GB for $68.33/mo in MB & SK and $78.33/mo in Main Regions.
- Your small business deserves big savings and the best 5G network for iPhone. Save up to 35% on select devices over 24 months
- Get the best for your business. Save up to 63% on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones when you get on Canada’s best 5G network
- Save up to $185 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch.
- Buy a new phone online and save $50
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- limited time offer – Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade-in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade-in your old phone.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months when you activate or upgrade to a new unlimited Ultimate plan.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade-in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $300 in savings! Offers ends on July 5th
Ongoing deals:
- Get Google Pixel 6 $0 down
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, XR, SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and TCL 20 Pro 5G on Clearance.
- Get the new TCL 30 XE 5G for $0 down
- Get Samsung S22 for $0 down
- Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
- Get five extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Save $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 50u or 100u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Trade-in. Trade up. Get a trade-in credit of $360! For a limited time only, trade-in an eligible iPhone 11 to get a new phone with Fido Payment Program and select plans.
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- The new Vrai platform is offered for six months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 25GB, 40GB plan as well as 50GB plans
- Start fresh with unlimited, ultrapowerful, and secure 400 Internet access for only $70 per month.
Ongoing deals:
- Play online unhindered thanks to Helix high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet. Only $70/month!
- Choose the S22 or the A53 5G, both are on sale!
- iPhone 13 for only $19.50 per month when combined to a 24-month Mobile plan with the Take-back Credit.
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Unlimited 30 Internet + TV 5 choices plan, with Vrai and Club illico for three months. Save $20/month!
- Does your teen want to be connected? Give in with a 10 GB plan at $20 per month. Combine it with two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and save more thanks to the multiline discount
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 6GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Get a $200 visa gift card with Certified Pre-owned iPhone XS Max, XR & XS
- Get the Moto G Power for $6/month with the Tab. That’s $171 in savings!
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $27, $39, $40 and $45/month plan (QC)
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan: $55/month and 65/month plan. (main regions)
Ongoing deals
- Get iPhone 11 for $14/month with the Tab. That’s $362 in savings!
- Get 12 GB of data for only $45/month plus save $50 when you shop online.
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $25/month with the Tab today. That’s $760 in savings.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except the $15 plan, which comes with a 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Get the sleek new TCL 30 5G for $0 down for only $18.75/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans
Ongoing deals:
- Purchase or finance an eligible Samsung device with select plans between June 9 and July 4 to receive a Chromebook
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $15/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, and pay $0/mo for 24 months when you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy S20.
- More lines, more savings! Unlimited data from $45/mo per line
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- ROGERS PREFERRED PROGRAM OFFER – Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years.
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only or $5/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Get the iPhone 12 mini 128GB for only $3/mo for 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first three months.
- Get iPhone SE 64GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $24.80/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard®.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
New deals:
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop mobility online.
- Join TELUS and get AirPods on with your iPhone 12.
- Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS
Ongoing deals:
- Get 15GB of extra data for only $10 more per month. (QC)
- Add Apple Watch Series 7 to your Unlimited plan for less than $19 per mo.
- Save up to $720 per year with the TELUS Family Discount.
- Save up to $749 on Google Pixel 6 with Bring-It-Back
- Get Samsung Watch4 for $14.17 per month.
- Last chance to get TCL 20S for only $5 per mo.
- Get the motorola one 5G ace for only $10 per month.
- Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for $9.88 per mo. with Bring-It-Back
- Get a Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite tablet for $0 with a connected device plan.
- Last chance to save up to $1,055 on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Trade in and save up to $825 on iPhone 13 family
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Save up to $660 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back
- For only $10 per month, you can share your phone’s Unlimited data plan with your smartwatch.
- Save up to 35% on accessories when you buy a smartphone.
- Trade in and save up to $590 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 device
- Get 50GB of CAN-U.S. data with 5G+ speed for $90 per month in QC and for $105 in main regions.
- Save up to $605 on a like-new iPhone with Bring-It-Back
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more. Bring your own device and get 20GB at 5G speeds for $50 monthly. New activations only.
- Get 9x faster upload speeds for only $89/mo (BC&AB)
- Up to $1,560 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
- Save 40% on LivingWell Companion Go.
- Save $5 to $10 per month on selected plans
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (ON)
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV worth $549.99.(BC &AB)
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet. (AB & BC Only)
- Order TELUS Internet & get Apple AirPods Pro worth $329.(AB & BC Only)
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a two year term (BC & AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
New deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XS, XR, SE 2 & LG G7 One
Ongoing deals:
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except the $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over ten months to use towards your top up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Ongoing deals:
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province-wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada-wide $25 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 Prepaid plans.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
- Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo data, talk & text plans.
- Limited time offer on talk & text $27/mo plan.
- Unlimited internet for even less + member benefits
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone
- Add a smartwatch line to your account for only $10/mo.
- Get iPhone 12 for only $25.68/mo with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for only $10/mo. with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived off of connection service fee.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- 6GB for $39/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC).
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer: Get 15GB data for $50/mo. and limited time offer on 20GB for $55/mo. (offer ends July 4th 2022)
- Bring your own phone offers (Limited Time) 15GB for $40/mo, 20GB for $45/mo.
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Bring your own phone plans – 30GB(10+20GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 55GB(35GB+20GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo – Offer ends 4th of July
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 12 with TradeUp on a $65/mo. plan with 12GB of data.
- Get Samsung Galaxy A13 for $45/mo. plan with 6GB of data.
- Get 2GB of data for $24/mo. Limited time offer
- iPhone 13 is available for $24/mo. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- Moto G Power included for $35/mo. with 2GB fast LTE data.
- Motorola One 5G Ace included for $40/mo. with 2GB fast LTE data.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s included for $25/mo. 500MB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
- Unlimited 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
Ongoing deals:
- Plus, save up to 15% on your home insurance.
- Save $80 off the regular price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, or $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get three months free.
- maxTV Stream + infiNET 150 as low as $65/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
- Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy three or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Save $70 off the regular price when you buy Samsung Galaxy Buds2.
- Trade-in your current device and buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Z Fold3 5G and get a bonus of $300.
- Save $20/mo. for six months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Ongoing deals:
- Two can share 16 GB for $52.50/month each.
- Get 8GB of rollover data for $55 month
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab, with a Rollover or Big Data Plan.
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile Rollover or Big Data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy our Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
Ongoing deals:
- Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB available for $15/month for 24 months.
- Until July 12 inclusively, the 120 Mbps Home Internet plan is $53/month.
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- Activate your first Mobile or Home Internet plan before July 12, using a friend’s referral code and you’ll both earn a $50 referral bonus instead of the usual $25
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Ongoing deals:
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Save on a Z Flip3 5G with an extra $300 off your MyTab. Just trade in any eligible device and sign up for an Unlimited plan on a 2-year term.
- Bill credits on – Fibre+ Internet, TV & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & Mobile, Fibre+ Internet & TV.
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Get the new Samsung A53 5G on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE from $25/mo.
- Experience next-gen WiFi 6 technology with Fibre+ Internet 500, only $79/mo on a new 2-year ValuePlan.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Data Plans start at $25 for 30 days
- 1GB with pay per use talk and text for $25 for 30 days.
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone $74.99 + FREE Sim card with $50+ top up.
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plans that include the 5GB of bonus data- 15.5GB with automatic top-up for $50/mo, 20.5GB for $60/mo, 25.5GB for $70/mo. (QC)
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo and 5GB bonus data included with the 8GB for $35/mo and 10GB for $40/mo plans(QC)
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile and you can both get up to $50 in credits
- Get talk, text and up to 10GB of data for $40/mo (includes 5GB of bonus data)
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON, SK)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK).
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.