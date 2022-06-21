Mage Networks will bring high-speed internet to West Bragg Creek, Alberta households

The governments of Canada and Alberta are giving Mage Networks $500,000 to bring high-speed internet to households in West Bragg Creek, Alberta.

The Calgary-based internet service provider will bring the service to 280 homes.

The funding comes from an existing agreement the two governments announced in March, collectively investing $780 million to bring high-speed internet access to the province’s rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

“The residents of West Bragg Creek have lived without proper internet service for far too long due to the mountainous, forested terrain of the region,” Miranda Rosin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Banff-Kananaskis, said.

“In an increasingly digital era, this investment will ensure that every resident can actively participate in Alberta’s growing economy from the comfort of their home, and enjoy all the services that fast and reliable internet provides.”

The federal government is making the investment through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). All projects funded through UBF can be viewed here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada