CIRA’s Canadian Shield can provide peace of mind when browsing

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is making it easier for Canadians to browse around without having to worry about online safety.

CIRA’s free browser extension called Canadian Shield will reportedly “help protect more Canadian Internet users from harmful malware, phishing scams, scams, and other malicious actors,” according to the organization.e

CIRA’s report suggests that more than 54 percent of Canadians spend more than five hours online per day, thus making internet security a main concern for the majority of the nation. “CIRA’s Canadian Shield is an essential layer of protection for Canadians and their family members because it’s built on the same enterprise technology that powers the CIRA DNS Firewall,” reads the organization’s report.

Last year alone, Canadian Shield blocked more than 36 million requests to malicious domains, saving its users from botnets, phishing and ransomware attacks. “This browser extension continues CIRA’s momentum to create a safer Internet for Canadians by making it simple and easy for anyone, regardless of knowledge level, to protect themselves online. We keep user data private and improve online security,” said Tanya O’Callaghan, vice president, community investment, policy and advocacy at CIRA.

Canadian Shield is available as a free web extension on Firefox and Google Chrome.

It’s worth noting that CIRA does not store or sell your website navigation data, and only blocks access to websites that are on its “malicious sites list.”

Learn more about the web extension here.

Image credit: CIRA

Source: CIRA