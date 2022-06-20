Everything you need to know about accessing the new 3500MHz spectrum

The previous week saw a frenzy of activity from Canada’s leading telecom providers, as one after the other released details on giving customers access to the 3500MHz spectrum.

The spectrum assists the 5G network in providing improved network capacity, including faster speeds and download times. Rogers was the first to release details, followed by Bell and Telus. If you’re confused about how you can access the spectrum, we’ve outlined the specifics for comparison below.

Rogers

The 3500MHz spectrum is available on all Infinite Plans the company offers. This includes 25GB for $85/month, 45GB for $95/month, 50GB for $105/month, and 100GB for $175/month plans.

While these are all plans with unlimited data, the available GB refers to the amount of high-speed sharable data available to customers. Data is available at reduced speeds once this figure is reached.

The service is available for users with a 5G device supported by the n78 5G band, a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup. Devices include iPhone 12 and above and the Galaxy S21 and above. Users must also have a multi-sim card and be in an area with 5G 3500MHz coverage, which currently includes Nanaimo, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Bell

Bell followed closely behind Rogers’ announcement with details about the new 5G advancement in their own release.

A Bell spokesperson told MobileSyrup the spectrum will be available to customers with the Ultimate 45 or Ultimate 50 plan.

Ultimate 45 offers 45GB of data for $85/month. Ultimate 50 offers 50GB for $95/month. Like Rogers, the initial speed is covered by high-speed internet, followed by data with reduced speeds afterwards. Bell will start rolling the service out in Toronto and will expand to other cities and plans, the spokesperson said. While a release date was not provided, the spokesperson said more information will be shared soon.

Compatible devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Pro 2021 (11”), iPad Pro 2021 (12.9”)

iPad Air (5th generation)

Telus

It’s not clear at this time where Telus’ pricing will start or when it will roll out the spectrum on its 5G network. MobileSyrup has asked the company for details and will provide a response once available. What is known is that the service will be available to residents in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, with a compatible device.