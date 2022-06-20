Apple’s AR glasses are currently in the design development stage: report

According to several rumours, a pair of augmented reality glasses will quickly follow Apple’s augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset.

It appears that the glasses are now in the early stages of development if a recent research note by Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu is accurate (via 9to5Mac).

Pu says that Apple’s AR glasses are in the design development stage and that a prototype will be ready by the end of this year, with mass production starting in 2024. Unlike Apple’s often-rumoured mixed reality headset, Apple’s high-tech glasses will focus on augmented reality. The tech giant’s goal is reportedly to replace the iPhone in the next ten years with its AR glasses.

Some rumours pointed to Apple’s AR/VR headset finally being revealed during WWDC 2022’s keynote, but that didn’t happen. That said, the headset is still rumoured to launch at some point in 2023, ahead of Apple’s AR glasses project.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is rumoured to feature dual 4K displays, several 3D sensors and a price tag in the range of $3,000 USD price tag (roughly $3,736 CAD). Some rumours also point to the headset being powered by the tech giant’s M1 chip.

It’s unclear how much Apple’s AR glasses will cost.

Source: 9to5Mac