fbpx
Deals

Anker discounts select charging accessories by up to 29 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jun 20, 20227:22 AM EDT
0 comments

Anker is starting this week off correctly by discounting several charging accessories. There are wireless chargers, plugs, and cables slashed by up to 29 percent off.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments