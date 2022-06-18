Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Lake [Amazon Original]

A gay man seeks to reconnect with the teenage daughter he gave up for adoption while at his family’s cottage, which is now owned by his step-sister.

The Lake was created by Ottawa’s Julian Doucet (Hudson & Rex) and stars Caledon, Ontario’s Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Julia Stiles (Hustlers) and Madison Shamoun (Black-ish). The series was also shot in Northern Ontario.

Notably, The Lake is Amazon’s first scripted original Canadian series.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (27 to 36 minutes each)

Stream The Lake here.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande [Amazon Exclusive]

Seeking romance and excitement, a retired widow hires a good-looking young sex worker for the night.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande was directed by Sophie Hyde (Animals) and stars Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Good Luck to You, Leo Grande here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Cha Cha Real Smooth [Apple Original]

While working at a Bar Mitzvah, a young man strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter.

Cha Cha Real Smooth was written and directed by Cooper Raiff (Shithouse) and stars Raiff, Dakota Johnson (The Lost Daughter), Vanessa Burghardt (debut role) and Leslie Mann (Knocked Up).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Cha Cha Real Smooth here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ this summer here.

Crave

Fantastic Friends

James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, go on tours of Ireland, Iceland, Dubai and more with the help of some friends.

Some of the guests include Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan), as well as Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense).

Crave premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Travel documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (48 to 50 minutes each)

Stream Fantastic Friends here.

Father of the Bride

A father grapples with his daughter’s wedding and multiple relationships within his big Cuban-American family.

Based on Edward Streeter’s 1949 novel of the same name, Father of the Bride was directed by Gary Alazraki (Club de Cuervos) and stars Andy García (The Godfather: Part III), Gloria Estefan (“Conga”), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier) and Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City).

Crave premiere date: June 16th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Stream Father of the Bride here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Love, Victor (Season 3) [Star Original]

In this final season, Victor goes on a journey of self-discovery to figure out hi post-high-school plans and who he wants to be with.

Inspired by the 2018 film Love, Simon, Love, Victor was created by Love, Simon producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker and stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home), Rachel Hilson (This Is Us) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 15th, 2022

Genre: Teen comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 34 minutes each)

Stream Love, Victor here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Halftime [Netflix Original]

Superstar Jennifer Lopez gives an inside look at her personal and professional life.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 14th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Stream Halftime here.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live [Netflix Original]

Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host a variety of women stand-ups, including Michelle Buteau, Margaret Cho, Eliot Glazer and Iliza Shlesinger.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 13th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live here.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends [Netflix Original]

Comedian Pete Davidson riffs on rumours, free plane rides and more with a bunch of guests, including Machine Gun Kelly, Big Wet, Neko White, Giulio Gallarotti and Carly Aquilino.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 13th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

Runtime: 58 minutes

Stream Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends here.

Spiderhead [Netflix Original]

An inmate in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the mind-altering drugs he’s testing for a pharmaceutical genius.

Based on George Saunders’ short story “Escape From Spiderhead,” Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and stars Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame), Miles Teller (Whiplash) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Spiderhead here.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet [Netflix Original]

This docuseries explores the dangerous consequences of digital misinformation, with individual episodes focusing on topics like conspiracy theories, sextortion and “swatting” (calling emergency services over to someone’s address under false pretenses).

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 15th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (46 to 64 minutes each)

Stream Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Jerry and Marge Go Large [Paramount+ Original]

A married couple takes advantage of a mathematical loophole to win the lottery and use the prize money to revitalize their town.

Based on a 2018 Huffington Post article by Jason Fagone, Jerry and Marge Go Large was directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) and stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Annette Bening (The Kids Are Alright), Rainn Wilson (The Office) and Larry Wilmore (Insecure).

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Stream Jerry and Marge Go Large here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

