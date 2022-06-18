Select models of Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros delayed until August

Apple has just recently begun listing its new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for sale. Although many of the new units are slated to be delivered near the end of the month, many SKUs are delayed until August.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is available to purchase now. Depending on the configurations, delivery estimates for the $1,699 device are as early as June 24th. This is especially true when looking at the models with 8GB unified memory.

However, in Canada and other regions like the U.S., some models are facing delays. For instance, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro models with the upgraded 16GB unified memory are expected to ship by July 7. Though, the delays are more emphasized when looking at the units with 24GB of unified memory. Currently, Apple’s website state they may ship between August 4th and August 11th.

Additionally, certain SSD configurations also face slight delays. Models with a requested 512GB or 1TB SSD of storage also face delays into July.

Apple has been continually dealing with product delays throughout the pandemic. Certain models and configurations have been affected more than others. In this case, the M2 MacBook Pro with 24GB unified memory is being heavily affected. Of course, this delay can more than likely be an effect of the ongoing component shortages and manufacturing issues.

In addition to new products being delayed, analysts and reports peg further delays this year. It’s said that there may be some delays regarding iPhone 14. While Apple is expected to launch four new models, some may be affected by component shortages and China’s strict COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Additionally, reports claim that Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset has also faced delays due to manufacturing and other hurdles. As such, a release is more likely to now fall in early 2023.

As the tech industry continues to grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 and subsequent component shortages, delays such as these are only to be expected.

Source: MacRumors