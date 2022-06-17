Telus’ ‘Summer Sale’ offering discounts on phones, plans and more

Telus’ Summer Sale features deals on phones, plans, accessories and more.

The sale offers double data for an extra $10 per month, which means you can get 50GB of data for $95 per month instead of 25GB for $85. And if you’re someone who travels a lot to the U.S., you can charge another $10 for Canada and U.S data.

Additionally, you can save up to 35 percent off accessories when you buy a smartphone. Moreover, Telus is offering to Bring It-Back deals for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and more. It’s also worth noting that Telus is offering up to $590 on Galaxy S22 trade-ins and and $825 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You can also save up to 40 percent on Living Well Companion Go and save $20 per month on select unlimited Stream+plans.

You can check out all the Telus Summer Sale deals here.