Software engineer says RIP to Internet Explorer with an actual gravestone

A gravestone created for the now-dead web browser, Internet Explorer, has gone viral.

South Korean software engineer at Microsoft, Jung Ki-Young, ordered a headstone that took a month to design and receive, according to Reuters. Costing 430,000 KRW (about $433 CAD), the headstone features the well-known Explorer “e” logo followed by an English epitaph that reads, “He was a good tool to download other browsers.”

To celebrate the browser’s 27-year run, Ki-Young and his brother placed the memorial at a cafe in South Korean city Gyeongju.

As of June 15th, Microsoft now redirects Internet Explorer users to Microsoft Edge.

