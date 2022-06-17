Shop Best Buy’s Top Deals this weekend

Best Buy Canada’s weekly list of Top Deals has just been refreshed with new additions, including TVs, laptops, gaming monitors, wireless speakers, wearables and more.
Check out the deals below:
Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV (NS-43D420CA20): $249.99 (save $130)
Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55S95BAFXZC): $2,799,99 (save $300)
ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1,599.99 (save $300)
Canon PIXMA G3260 MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $309.99 (save $20)
LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $199.99 (save $50)
Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply: $159.99 (save $20)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $119.99 (save $20)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Blue (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11 S): $529.99 (save $170)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11 Home): $699.99 (save $100)
JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $179.99 (save $60)
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – Black: $149.99 (save $20)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $269.99 (save $50)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch 128GB Windows 11 Tablet (Intel i5/8GB RAM) w/ Signature Keyboard: $1,299.99 (save $290)
Xbox Series S 512GB Console with Wireless Controller – Carbon Black: $379.99 (save $75)
Corsair Nightsword RGB 18000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $79.99 (save $10)
Razer Basilisk V3 26000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $64.99 (save $25)
This week’s Top Deals sale starts today, June 17th, and ends on Thursday, June 23rd. Check out all the Top Deals here.
Source: Best Buy