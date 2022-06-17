Koodo Summer Sale includes deals on Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and Pixel

If you’re looking to pick up a new smartphone from Koodo, the Telus flanker brand has some summer deals on now.

To start, here are some choice smartphone offers:

If you’re not familiar with Koodo’s Tab system, here’s a quick run down. When you get a phone from Koodo (for example, the iPhone 12), you can put a portion of the cost of the phone on the Tab and pay it off over 24 equal monthly payments.

Using the iPhone 12 as an example, the Tab Plus option lets you pay $0 upfront and $25/mo Tab ($600 total after two years). The listed ‘Tab Bonus’ is the amount saved compared to buying the phone directly from Koodo (the iPhone 12 costs $976, less $600 is your $376 tab bonus). Granted, carriers tend to price their phones slightly higher than what the manufacturer sells them for, but in the case of the iPhone 12 the math works out well: Apple sells the phone for $949, making Koodo’s Tab Plus deal not too bad.

If you’re looking for steeper discounts, Koodo also has ‘Certified Pre-owned’ iPhones available. If you get an iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR from Koodo, you’ll get a bonus $150 Visa gift card.

Finally, Koodo has a couple of promotional plans available, although they aren’t exactly new. First up is a $55/mo 8GB plan that is only available for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers. The other is a $65/mo 15GB plan that comes with a bonus 5GB of data, making it a 20GB plan. That offer is new and will run until July 4th.

You can check out Koodo’s ‘Summer Sale’ here.