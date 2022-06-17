Fido summer promotion offers smartphones at a discounted rate

Fido’s summer promotions offer deals on phones like the S22, Pixel 6, and more.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 for $0 down and $25.84 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program
- The Pixel 6 can be purchased for $0 down for $25 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program
- The TCL 30 XE is now available for $0 down for $13.54 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100 with the Fido Payment Program
- The Fido Xtra Contest offers a chance to win 1 of 5 BBQ bundles or 1 of 100 hot sauces on the fido app
- The Fido Xtra Contest of the year will get 10 Fido customers will win 1 year of free Fido service
You can check out all of the deals here.