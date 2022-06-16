YouTube says 1.5 billion users watch ‘Shorts’ monthly

Despite TikTok’s growing popularity, it seems YouTube’s ‘Shorts’ are still pretty popular.

YouTube has announced that it received 1.5 billion views from users on its Shorts feature, down from the 2 billion users the platform had in April, as first reported by TechCrunch.

Similar to Tik Tok, YouTube Shorts offers 60-second vertical videos through YouTube. The platform launched in Canada, the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela in June 2021.

Back in January 2022, YouTube Shorts recorded more than five trillion views over the two years since it’s been active. YouTube recently added advertisements to its Shorts videos.

YouTube Shorts is available on the YouTube app on both Android and iOS.

Image Credit: YouTube

Via: The Verge, TechCrunch