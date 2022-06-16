Uber adds new ‘Reserve at Airports’ feature to improve the airport experience

Uber is making it easier for you to travel from the airport to your final destination. Uber today announced the global expansion of its “Reserve at Airports” feature, which aims to improve the “Airport travel experience.”

The new update allows users to book a pickup from the airport to wherever they want to head next. Now, of course, this isn’t anything novel, though, the accompanying details are noteworthy.

Just in time for what is expected to be one of the busiest summer travel seasons on record, we're expanding Uber Reserve at Airports. Find out more: https://t.co/p5xrZR20Ya#SummerofTravel #travel #airports A thread to test your travel knowledge ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ebz0gloWhB — Uber (@Uber) June 16, 2022

The update allows you to book your ride up to 30 days in advance, alleviating some of the primary stressors of travelling. Additionally, you can choose to provide Uber with your flight information and the company will track your flight to adjust your reservation.

“We’ll automatically adjust your reservation based on the flight information you provide, so your driver is ready and waiting at the airport when your flight lands—whether it’s on time, early or delayed,” reads Uber’s press release.

Once you land, the Uber driver will wait for you at the curbside for 60 minutes at no additional charge.

“Reserve at Airports” is available for Uber Premier, Uber Premier SUV, Uber Black and Uber Black SUV at Montreal (YUL) and Vancouver (YVR) airports.

Image credit: Uber, Shutterstock

Source: Uber