Overwatch 2 will add four new heroes by the end of the year

At Blizzard’s Overwatch Beta 2 event the company revealed more about the new character ‘Junker Queen,’ a new map, and more about what the upcoming title will offer players.

Game director Aaron Keller announced that Overwatch 2 will include three new heroes, six new maps, a new PVP mode, 30 new skins and a Mythic skin. We’ve learned about two of the three heroes, Junker Queen and ‘Sojourn,’ but more information about the game’s new support hero will arrive in the coming months.

After October 4th, the next Overwatch 2 season starts on December 6th with a new map, a new tank hero and 30 more skins. Beyond this, the game will deliver either new modes, heroes or maps every nine weeks. The company plans to release new heroes every other season and a map in between.

The game is also ditching loot boxes and will instead adopt battle pass monetization, similar to other shooters like Apex Legends and Halo Infinite. The next new map is Rio De Janeiro, which is a Push map.

First look at all-new cosmetics coming to #Overwatch2 on October 4. Check out an all-new tier of hero skins✨Mythic✨ 👀Mythic Genji – Cyber Demon pic.twitter.com/yuqkwEoDvd — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 16, 2022

Additionally, new banners and charms will arrive alongside Mythic skins. It seems like the first Mythic skin will be for Genji and that it features customizable pieces. During the event, Activision Blizzard also showed off more of Junker Queen, including her move set and storyline.

On another note, Overwatch 2 now offers Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound.

The player-versus-enemy (PVE) mode for Overwatch is still coming in 2021. The PvE aims to tell the story of the characters, finish previous storylines for characters and tell new stories. You’ll be able to check out Torbjorn’s home and more, according to the presentation.

Overwatch 2 releases on October 4th for free, and the next beta available for PC and console launches on June 28th.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard