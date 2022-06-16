Here’s how to get guaranteed access to Overwatch 2 beta 2 for console and PC

Overwatch 2‘s next beta launches on June 28th, and it will be available for console and PC. However, if you opt-in to the beta, you might not get access. So far, there’s only one way to get guaranteed access to this second beta, but it’s going to cost you.

If you don’t mind coughing up $54.99 you can get access to the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack, which will get you immediate access to the June 28th beta. This includes the new tank hero, Junker Queen. This will also be the first time console players get to try out 5v5 PVP, the new Push mode and more.

Additionally, the bundle includes new Legendary skins for Cassidy and Soldier 76 that’ll be available when Overwatch 2 comes out. Further, you’ll get the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1 for a little bit of a head start. As well, you’ll receive 2,000 Overwatch virtual currency, which you’ll be able to spend in a new in-game shop. Lastly, it’ll come with a new Overwatch 2 Player icon.

I know I’ll be playing the console beta on June 28th; hopefully, you will, too.

Source: Battle.net