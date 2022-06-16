Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis gets new trailer, closed beta for Android and iOS

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis on Android and iOS during its special Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream.

First unveiled in February 2021, Ever Crisis is a mobile retelling of the entire Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix’s long-running metaseries surrounding Final Fantasy VII. As such, Ever Crisis will cover the original Final Fantasy VII, as well as the prequels Crisis Core and Before Crisis and the sequels Advent Children and Dirge of Cerberus. Notably, Advent Children is a movie, so this will be the first time that that story is told in a game.

In the new trailer, we see a closer look at all of these older games (and movie) in action. Like the original Final Fantasy VII, Ever Crisis features combat based around the Active Time Battle system, a form of turn-based gameplay. In battles, the visuals are fully 3D, while character models outside of combat are blocky in a way that’s reminiscent of the original Final Fantasy VII. Character portraits and other artwork have been drawn by Lisa Fujise.

Key members of the original Final Fantasy VII team are also involved, including Tetsuya Nomura (original co-writer and character designer) as creative director, Kazushige Nojima (original co-writer) as the scenario writer and Yoshinori Kitase (original director) as producer.

Ever Crisis will be free-to-play on mobile with in-app purchases for lootboxes, which will contain random weapons and costumes. Interestingly, while a September release has been reported by the game’s co-developer, CyberAgent, Square Enix did not confirm a date during the stream. Instead, it simply said a closed beta test is coming later this year.

It should be noted that Ever Crisis is one of two remakes of Final Fantasy. The other, appropriately titled Final Fantasy VII Remake, is a multi-game project to reimagine the events of the original PlayStation classic. The second installment in the Remake series, Rebirth, was also unveiled during the anniversary stream, as was a remake of Crisis Core.

Image credit: Square Enix