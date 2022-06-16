Best Buy’s Happy Hour sale with customer-voted products live now

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale starts today, Thursday, June 16th, at 3pm ET, and will end the same day at 8pm ET.

Check out the winning offers below:

Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: $399.99 (save $100)

JBL Extreme 2 Waterproof Speaker: $229.99 (save $170)

Seagate 5TB Portable External Hard Drive: $119.99 (save $35)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 256GB Bundle: $889.99 (save $330)

Audio Technica ATH- PRO5X: $79.99 (save $50)

Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth Bulbs – 4 Pack: $44.99 (save $20)

Ultima Cosa 8L Air Fryer: $99.99 (save $80)

