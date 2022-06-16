AirPods and select Apple accessories on sale from Amazon Canada

Just ahead of Father’s Day, Apple and Amazon Canada have discounted the cost of select AirPods and a couple accessories to keep you charged up.
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $148.99 (save $19)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $249.99 (save $29)
- Apple AirPods (3rd-gen) for $239.00
- Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $149.99 (Save $20)
- Apple MagSafe Charger for $49.99 (save $5)
