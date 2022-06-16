fbpx
News

AirPods and select Apple accessories on sale from Amazon Canada

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jun 16, 20229:51 AM EDT
0 comments

Just ahead of Father’s Day, Apple and Amazon Canada have discounted the cost of select AirPods and a couple accessories to keep you charged up.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments