Amazon is giving away more than 30 games for Prime Day

Prime Gaming subscribers already get treated to free titles every month, but on June 21st, leading up to Prime Day on July 12th, Prime members would be able to claim over 30 games for absolutely free.

Starting June 21st, Prime subscribers can start “freeloading” more than 25 indie games, “featuring past favourites and first-time releases on Prime Gaming.” Check out the indie games claimable June 21st onwards below:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

On Prime Day, which is July 12th – July 13th, Prime Subscribers would be able to claim more notable titles, including GRID Legends, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

Check out the Prime Gaming titles available to claim this month below:

