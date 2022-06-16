Amazon confirms Prime Day is July 12 in Canada

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will run from 3am ET on July 12th through to July 13th for Prime Members in Canada.

The company says that early Prime Day deals start June 21st and include discounts on products from Casper, Beats, iRobot, SharkNinja, Amazon Essentials, Levis, Adidas, Sony, Bose and more.

Last year’s Prime Day was cancelled amid the still-persistent COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the retailer said that the annual deal fest was cancelled so that the retailer could focus “on the health and safety” of its employees. Before outright cancelling Prime Day, Amazon delayed the event in May.

The e-commerce giant was heavily criticized during the height of the pandemic due to several COVID-19-related outbreaks at its Canadian distribution warehouses.

Amazon says it will also hold Prime Day in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., Poland and Sweden.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.