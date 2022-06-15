Watch S1 of For All Mankind for free on Apple TV+

The science-fiction drama series For All Mankind’s third season dropped late last week, and to mark the occasion, Apple is offering the series’ first season (ten episodes) absolutely free to stream on Apple TV+.

Season 1 of #ForAllMankind is available free on @appletvplus for a limited time. Don’t wait another decade, reply and tag a friend who you’ve been telling to watch #ForAllMankind https://t.co/soO1Q9U3se pic.twitter.com/xP8FoB7fjc — For All Mankind (@forallmankind_) June 11, 2022

The 87 percent Rotten Tomatoes-rated series is available to stream on Apple TV+ that can be downloaded on your iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, smart TVs, gaming consoles and even on Windows PCs via Apple TV+’s web app.

It’s worth noting that you don’t need to pay or sign up for Apple TV+’s trial service to watch the first season of For All Mankind. Additionally, there doesn’t seem to be any information available online that suggests how long the first season will be free to stream on the app.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month.

Image credit: Apple TV