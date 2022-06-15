Ubisoft partnering with McGill University on Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour curriculums

Ubisoft has announced a partnership with Canada’s McGill University to develop a curriculum for teachers based on its Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour platform.

Discovery Tour, for the uninitiated, is an educational experience that leverages the meticulously researched and crafted worlds of the Assassin’s Creed games. With it, players can explore the historical settings — Origins‘ Egypt, Odyssey‘s Greece and Valhalla‘s British Isles — in a combat-free environment.

Discovery Tour is now available as a standalone experience on consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

To build on these efforts, Ubisoft is working with McGill’s Faculty of Education to produce curriculum guides for teachers and students, which will be available online for free. The idea is to help them integrate the Discovery Tours into the classroom.

More information can be found here.